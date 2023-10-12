Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 2.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 30,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 416,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exscientia

Exscientia Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.