Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 2.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 30,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 416,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

