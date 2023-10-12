Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

XOM stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

