FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Increased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.97. 23,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.07.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $6,020,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.