Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $7.23 on Thursday, reaching $897.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,102. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $916.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $876.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

