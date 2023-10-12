Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $899.05. 29,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,220. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $876.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.