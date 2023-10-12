Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,484,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 13,671,160 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

