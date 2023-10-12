Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.01, but opened at $58.70. Fastenal shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 1,793,909 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

