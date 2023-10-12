Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 764.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after buying an additional 1,107,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

