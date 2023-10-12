Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

