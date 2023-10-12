Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Buys £14,894.94 in Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Rogers purchased 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £14,894.94 ($18,231.26).

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

LON:FEV opened at GBX 331 ($4.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.55. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.52 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 258.50 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.43).

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,212.12%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.