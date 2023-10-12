Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Buys £14,894.94 in Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Rogers purchased 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £14,894.94 ($18,231.26).
Fidelity European Trust Price Performance
LON:FEV opened at GBX 331 ($4.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.55. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.52 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 258.50 ($3.16) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.43).
Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,212.12%.
About Fidelity European Trust
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
