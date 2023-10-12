Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Position Raised by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 3.75% of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FGRO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 32,266 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.