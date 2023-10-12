Fiduciary Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,110,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $200.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

