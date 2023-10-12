Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

