Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $205.76 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

