Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

