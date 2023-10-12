Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.