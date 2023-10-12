Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.87 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

