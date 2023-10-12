Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

SLB opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.