Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 153,328 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,328 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

