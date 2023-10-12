Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,371 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

