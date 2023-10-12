Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

