Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.