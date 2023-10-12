Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 172,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 172,142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 130,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 344,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

INTC stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

