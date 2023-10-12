Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 319 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.9 %

MKC opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

