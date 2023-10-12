Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,164 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.5 %

TTD stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.05, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,147 shares of company stock worth $19,295,015. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

