Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.15. 55,690,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,720,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

