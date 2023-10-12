Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 2,251,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

