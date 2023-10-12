Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.34% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WINN. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 304,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

WINN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

