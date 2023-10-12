Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,228 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,228 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $567.61. 406,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,227. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $251.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.