Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 3,842 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 1,925,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

