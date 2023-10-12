Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 7,862 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,207,000 after purchasing an additional 352,153 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 991,876 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

