Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,876,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,427,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,548. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

