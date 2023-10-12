Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.43. The company had a trading volume of 94,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

