Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 555,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

