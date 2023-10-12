Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 7.09% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DURA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

