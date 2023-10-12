Financial Management Network Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 375.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

COWZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,406 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

