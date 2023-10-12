Financial Management Network Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 12.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Macerich by 72.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Macerich by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 297,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

