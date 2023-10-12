Financial Management Network Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 3,600,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.