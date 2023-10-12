Financial Management Network Inc. Has $505,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $152.30. 657,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,680. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

