Financial Management Network Inc. Has $710,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 175,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,377,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 216,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,556 shares during the period. Finally, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,151,000.

VEA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

