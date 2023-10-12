Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 1,422,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

