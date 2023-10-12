Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 4.76% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDEV. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FDEV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

