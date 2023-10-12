Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 137,340 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,844,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 126,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.