Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 138,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 113.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares during the period.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.