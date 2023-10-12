Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 535,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,952. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.