Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 399,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,735. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

