Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,214,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $219.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.