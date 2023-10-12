Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,786,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

