Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.87. 394,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

